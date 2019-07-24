Internal probe underway into lawyer’s claim – Sibu police chief

SIBU: The case involving a lawyer Ting Yong Ginn who claimed that he was arrested, detained and treated unfairly by the police has been referred to the state police headquarters in Kuching for investigation, said Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit.

According to Stanley, an internal investigation into the case is currently underway.

He also said that the case involving Ting would also be referred to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) as there was a police report lodged against him yesterday.

He was responding to the Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) Sibu branch chairman Orlando Chua who wanted a satisfactory explanation by the authority regarding the issue.

Ting claimed that he was arrested on July 17 at around 9.30pm when he was in the midst of assisting his client with police enquiries.

It was said the despite repeatedly reiterating that he was lawyer assisting his client, he was forced to surrender all his personal belongings to the police and was escorted to the Sibu Central Police for further investigation.

Ting claimed that he was offered no professional courtesy and was immediately seen to be treated as a common criminal.

He was detained in the police lock-up and released on police bail the next day.

He lodged a police report against such injustice on July 22.