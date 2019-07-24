Jobless youth gets 8 years, 2 strokes for attempted rape

KUCHING: An unemployed youth was jailed for eight years yesterday and ordered to be caned twice after he pleaded guilty to attempting to rape an underage girl.

Judge Jason Juga, sitting in the Special Court for Sexual Crimes Against Children, meted the sentence on Mohamad Azuwan Sahari, 23, under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

He also sentenced the accused to one year in jail under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt to the 13-year-old victim.

Both sentences are to run concurrently from the date of arrest on July 15.

According to the facts of the case, the incident happened around 9.40am on July 15 when Mohamad Azuwan entered the girl’s house at Kampung Pinggan Jaya and attempted to sexually assault her.

He also caused injuries to the victim by biting her on the nose and lips, and fled the house after the girl fought back and screamed for help.

A neighbour who saw the youth entering the house contacted the girl’s parents.

When they rushed home they found the teenager bleeding from her nose and lips.

Mohamad Azuwan was arrested the same day after a police report of the incident was lodged.

DPP Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan appeared for the prosecution while Mohamad Azuwan was unrepresented.