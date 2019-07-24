MCMC investigating misuse of Prime Minister’s name online

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has initiated an investigation into the misuse of the Prime Minister’s name by irresponsible parties via e-mails and websites to garner personal support and to promote Bitcoin business.

MCMC in a statement said the investigation would be conducted in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police to identify the mastermind and the source of the e-mails.

“MCMC reminds the public to stay alert and not be deceived by the fraudulent tactics of certain irresponsible parties,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the existence and posting of any fraudulent comments, requests, proposals or communications is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of one year or both, if convicted.

Hence, the public is also requested to lodge a complaint if there is any information on the matter for follow-up by MCMC.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement on July 22 said there were two incidents by irresponsible parties misusing Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s name via e-mail and websites for personal gain and promoting Bitcoin business. – Beranma