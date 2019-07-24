Mentally-challenged woman gives birth to baby of teen accused of raping her

KUCHING: A 24-year-old mentally-challenged woman has given birth to the child of a teenager whom her mother accused of raping her.

She delivered the baby boy last Thursday (July 18) at the Sarawak General Hospital, according to her mother who lodged a report against the local 17-year-old suspected of raping the woman.

The teenager is a neighbour in their village in Serian.

The Serian police have been searching for the suspect ever since the police report was lodged on Tuesday.

Family members of the alleged rape victim said she did not show any signs of pregnancy until she gave birth on July 18, which was why the mother lodged the report after the crime was allegedly committed.

When contacted, Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis confirmed the case, adding that it had been classified as rape under Section 376 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail penalty of 20 years and whipping if convicted.