Missing septuagenarian found dead in forest behind SMK Lopeng Tengah

MIRI: A septuagenarian who was reported missing earlier today has been found by the Search and Rescue (SAR) team in a jungle behind SMK Lopeng Tengah here.

The body of 72-year-old Lai Song Kong was found at 10.29am some 120 meters from the main road.

The victim was reported missing last night after he ventured into the jungle at 4pm to search for wild ferns but failed to return.

His children, who began to grow worried after they failed to hear from him that night, went to search for the victim but found no trace of him.

His car however was found parked on the main road, some two kilometers from the secondary school.

They later contacted Fire and Rescue station (Bomba) for assistance at 11.27pm.

The SAR was immediately activated and they were led into the jungle by villagers nearby but they could not trace the victim as it was dark and raining.