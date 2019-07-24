Police hunting down four suspects involved in assault, robbery case

KUCHING: The police are hunting down four male suspects who had allegedly assaulted and robbed a fruit seller at a temple in Sungai Apong around 9.30pm on July 21.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani in a statement today, said during the incident, the suspects who were in two motorcycles, had approached the 55-year-old fruit seller who was selling fruits out of his car boot.

“Two of the suspects got off their motorcycles and started to assault the victim with their bare hands and a stick. One of the suspect also managed to snatch the victim’s gold necklace,” said Awang Din.

“One of the suspects, whom the victim described as being large, restrained him from the back,” he added.

Due to the assault, Awang Din said the victim suffered a broken tooth, as well as other physical injuries.

The total loss was estimated to be about RM2,250.

“According to the victim, he started selling fruits at the temple since 2016 without a hitch from the authorities,” he said.

Awang Din said the case will be investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for for gang-robbery and Section 397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery.