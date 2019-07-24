REITs provide shelter for rainy days

KUCHING: Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are still the go-to investment picks by analysts in times of uncertainties, specifically with weakness seen on the

FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (FBM KLCI).

The research team at Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) said while the risk-on trade seems to be in favour for now – largely led by expectations of the US Federal Reserve easing and a potential resolution of global trade tensions – it was of the view that market valuations are fair for now.

“Moreover, we see an increased risk of earnings downgrades because of the trade tensions and hence any sharp spike in the KLCI may not be sustainable.

“Given our cautious stance on the KLCI, we favour the defensive sectors – like REITs –and are neutral on the cyclicals,” it said in a sector note yesterday.

AffinHwang Capital affirmed this stance, revealing that six Malaysian REITs under its coverage outperformed the benchmark indices in four of the past five years.

“These REITs have low – and sometimes negative – correlations to the benchmark indices,” it added.

“Moving into the second half of the year, Malaysian REITs’ defensive earnings, stellar dividend yields and low correlation to benchmark indices make them a good investment proposition during the economic uncertainty ahead, in our opinion.”

“Also, during our recent marketing rounds, we saw higher investor appetite for REITs.

“Investors are generally receptive to our overweight stance on REITs; we sense that most investors are either neutral or overweight on the sector.”

Among the main pushback or concerns highlighted by investors are that the property market are oversupplied.

“We share investors’ concerns that the oversupply of properties (retail shopping malls, offices and hotels), weak consumer sentiment, and slowing economic growth should affect the properties’ vacancy rates, rental reversions and hence, the REITs’ earnings and distributions,” it opined.

“Under current market conditions, stock-picking is vital.

“We recommend that investors stick to the big-cap Malaysian REITs with prime properties, long-term rental agreements and proven earnings records. We would put a higher emphasis on earnings sustainability than yields.”

Key desirable qualities for the REITs are long-term rental agreements, diversified asset bases, firstclass assets, strong parentage, strong balance sheets and proactive management teams, it explained.

“We would avoid the highly geared REITs focused on offices or suburban shopping malls.”

AffinHwang Capital expect the REITs’ realised earnings per unit to grow by an average of four per cent in 2019, driven by contributions from new assets, positive rental reversions, improving occupancy and lower finance costs.