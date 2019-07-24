Sarawakian wins prestigious Germany women’s scholarship

KUCHING: Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) chief operating officer Amelia Roziman, a Sarawakian, is among two winners from around the globe awarded the European School of Management and Technology (ESMT) Berlin’s prestigious Women’s Scholarship for the Executive Transition Programme (ETP).

Kuching-born Amelia, 40, who is of Bidayuh descent, will participate in the ETP in November this year.

“I strongly believe young female leaders have the power to exert tremendous influence, no matter the role, in maintaining profitable business relations in rigorous environments while adapting to changes in market expectations.

“I’d like to do my part in ushering in paradigm shifts that will move society towards higher moral ground,” she said in a statement issued by BESarawak here today.

She said her long-term goal includes extending her organisation’s reach and key socio-economic concepts in Sarawak, and eventually beyond national barriers, by becoming a global Business Events influencer that focuses on feminist values and impacts beyond tourism.

“Due to the relatively new concept of Business Events under Malaysia’s much larger tourism umbrella, our local industry players and key personnel are very much unaware of its benefits; let alone how women can help to propel it to greater heights.” she added.

According to the statement, the ETP is a Postgraduate Diploma in Advanced Management, a University-level certificate awarded by ESMT Berlin that will enable graduates to achieve the Certificate of Excellence in Global Business granted by The Global Network for Advanced Management (GNAM).

This is a collaboration of leading graduate schools of business in 25 countries on five continents.

Amelia’s participation is exemplary for the anticipated workforce development in Sarawakian organisations and on par with major international past participating organisations such as Bayer, Deutsche Bank, Amnesty International, Siemens, Air Canada and Thyssenkrupp. – Bernama