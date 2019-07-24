Search for missing soldiers continuing – Mohamad Sabu

KUALA LUMPUR: The search operation to locate two soldiers reported missing since July 19 while on duty on Pulau Perak in Kedah, is continuing with all branches of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) involved.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said an investigation will be also conducted from all angles in relation to the disappearance of duo on duty in Pejarak operational area in Pulau Perak.

Describing the incident as an isolated case, he said the ministry would also look in terms of security of the personnel on duty on the island.

“The search mission is still continuing including using all branches of MAF service,” he told reporters after the MAF Sports Awards Dinner for 2018 at Wisma Pewira ATM here yesterday.

The search for the duo was conducted by officers and men on duty on the island but they had to stop early in the morning of July 20 due to strong winds and heavy rain as well as very low visibility.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Defence Ministry said that Cpl David Edmund Rapi and L/Cpl Moses Logers of the 4th Battalion of the Royal Rangers Regiment based at Bukit Cowder Camp, Perlis were reported missing while on duty in Pejarak in Pulau Perak, Kedah.

They were not present for the night roll call on July 19. – Bernama