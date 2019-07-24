Septuagenarian loses jewellery, money to fraudsters

SIBU: A 76-year-old man from Kerangan Manok in Julau was said to have parted with his gold necklace, bracelet and RM400 on Monday to two women who offered to take them for ‘safekeeping’.

The man was at a clothing store in Sibu Central Market when two women unknown to him accosted him and offered to bring him to another store selling clothes at cheaper prices.

He then followed them to the back of a few shops near a bus station.

While there, the women advised him to remove his jewellery lest he fall victim to thieves.

One of the women offered to take off his necklace and bracelet and put the items in his bag.

The women also told the victim that they could keep his money in a safe place.

The man then handed over RM400 to one of the women who put the money in his underwear.

After the two women had left, he opened his bag and found his jewellery and cash missing, prompting him to lodge a police report.