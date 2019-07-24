Stop selling Ghost Smoke candy, KPDNHEP warns traders

KUCHING: A prohibition order has been issued by Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPNHEP) to traders in Sarawak to stop the sale of Ghost Smoke candy on the premise that it affects children’s health.

Around 60 premises throughout Sarawak has been checked by the KPDHEP enforcement team in Sarawak to locate the smoke emitting candy Ghost Smoke since the operation started yesterday (July 23).

KPDNHEP Sarawak enforcement chief Mohd Hanizam Kechek told the media here that they managed to seize 14 boxes of the candy worth about RM110 from a premise at Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli here.

“A prohibition order has been issued and traders to stop the sale Ghost Smoke candy on the premise that it affects children’s health in particular,” he said.

“We focus our attention on premises located near schools for the time being,” he said.

He urged members of the public to provide a tip-off to the ministry operations room here if they come across such candy being sold in the market.

The operations room in each division can be reached by contacting these telephone numbers: 082-466052 (Kuching), 084-335622(Sibu) 084-657751(Sarikei), 083-323836 (Sri Aman), 084-799678 and 084-872726 (Mukah).