Tetra Pak sustainability reporting reaches 21-year landmark

KUCHING: Tetra Pak has published the company’s 2019 Sustainability Report online, marking 21 years of sustainability reporting.

Over the past two decades, the company’s approach to sustainability reporting has evolved significantly, from focusing on environmental commitments and actions in the first report in 1999, to evaluating every part of the business and its impact, including societal and supplier governance.

To ensure that the company can make the biggest possible impact, Tetra Pak has adopted a mix of self-assessments to align with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines as well as supporting the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through a process called materiality assessment.

In Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines, much has been done to drive a low carbon circular economy.

In 2018, 592 million packs of used beverage cartons (UBCs), which are equivalent to 8,453 tonnes have been collected and recycled.

Tetra Pak works with recycling facilities such as SHA Paper Mill and KPT Recycle Sdn Bhd in Malaysia and Rural Industrial Corporation in the Philippines, all of which have a combined recycling capacity of 23,000 tonnes per year.

As part of Tetra Pak’s efforts to drive low carbon circular economy, responsible sourcing plays an important part as well. All packaging materials used in Tetra Pak packages are sourced from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified forests and other controlled sources.

The newly appointed Managing Director of Tetra Pak Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Indonesia, Michael Wu said: “Sustainability has always been at the core of our promise to protect food, people and futures.

“We are continuously working to achieve minimum climate impact across the whole value chain; and we understand the importance of long term collaboration with our partners such as waste collector, recyclers, customers, government, communities and other stakeholders to succeed in our ambition of a low-carbon circular economy.”

In Malaysia, Tetra Pak runs two major programmes to increase the public’s awareness on recycling at every level – the Nurture for Nature School Programme and the CAREton Project.

The Nurture for Nature School Programme aims to educate, engage, collect and sustain UBC collection nationwide, with the objective of building collection infrastructure for schools with high volume of school milk programmes, especially in rural areas.

The CAREton Project is a Used Beverage Cartons recycling campaign in partnership with Nestlé Milo UHT to transform UBC into ‘green’ roofing tiles and panel boards.

Since its inception in 2012, 60 million packs of UBC have been collected and recycled into 8000 pieces of Poly Aluminimum (PolyAl) panel boards and roofing sheets – sufficient to build 150 homes for the Orang Asli communities with EPIC Homes. In 2019, a new beneficiary was introduced – the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ).

Tetra Pak believes that sustainability is not only to preserve the environment, but also to protect the welfare of the people.

With the growing environmental crisis in this day and age from plastic pollution to carbon emissions, the company acknowledges the need to be more conscious about their impact on the environment – habits today predict what the future holds.

Tetra Pak hopes that these global efforts will be significant steps towards creating a future where both people and planet can prosper.