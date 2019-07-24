Theme for National Day, Malaysia Day is ‘Love our Malaysia: A Clean Malaysia’

KUALA LUMPUR: The theme for the 2019 National Day and Malaysia Day is ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih’ (Love our Malaysia: A Clean Malaysia) to stress the importance of unity and patriotism for the well-being of the people and shared prosperity.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said it was hoped that the theme would instill and ignite the value of integrity and being of strong character among Malaysians.

“The government has also decided to retain the official logo for last year’s celebrations this year, with the addition being the new theme,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the song ‘Malaysia Bersih’ (A Clean Malaysia) will be the main song for the celebrations but ‘Kita Punya Malaysia’ (Our Malaysia) will also be sung to fire up the spirit of patriotism, apart from sowing the culture of integrity and rejecting corruption.

Gobind also announced that the National Day Parade on Aug 31 will be held in Putrajaya while Malaysia Day in Kuching on Sept 16.

Gobind, who is also chairman of the 2019 National Month Celebrations Main Committee, said the launching ceremony of the national-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang (national flag ) 2019 events will be held on Aug 3, at Dataran Pahlawan, Melaka.

He said the ceremony was scheduled to be officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail would also be in attendance.

“Melaka was selected as the venue for the launching ceremony due to historical factors, as it is the state where the declaration on the country’s independence was made on Feb 20, 1956, namely in Banda Hilir,” he said.

In the meantime, Gobind said various events had been planned in conjunction with the National Month celebration to invigorate the spirit of patriotism among the people.

He also called on Malaysians to express their love for the country by flying the Jalur Gemilang at their homes, offices, business premises, as well as on their vehicles to enliven the celebration.

“The government also encourages the people to voluntarily come up with various initiatives to celebrate the National Day and Malaysia Day to cultivate the spirit of unity,” he added. – Bernama