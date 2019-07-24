Two sisters return to school after donations pour in

KUCHING: Two siblings who were unable to go to school because their father could not afford it have returned to their secondary school yesterday after their plight went viral on social media.

Nurhanifah Mohd Fadillah, 17, and sister Nurhazlina, 14, have been missing out on school for almost two months after their father had to give up his job offshore to take care of them and their 12-year-old brother, who is visually impaired.

The girls’ mother passed away 10 years ago.

“I am thankful to the public that father can now send us back to school. I’m excited and eager to learn,” she told Utusan Borneo last night.

“The first thing I’ll do is to study hard and pay full attention while the teacher is teaching in class.”

The family lives in Taman Puteri, Samariang and the girls attend school at SMK Matang Jaya. The family rents a room in a double storey house, shared with two other families.

Her plight was highlighted on a Twitter thread on July 20 by a social worker, Asfaridah Umar who uses the Twitter handle @asfanafiey94.

Mohon share. Perluaskan kuasa viral anda utk bantu mereka pic.twitter.com/vJrVV1fG5m — Asfaridah Umar (@asfanafiey94) July 20, 2019

As of 3.45pm today, the original tweet has received 15,200 retweets and 5,900 likes.

The thread highlighted Nurhanifah’s living conditions at home, with captions explaining the family’s hardships and how hardworking she was in her studies, complete with a study timetable at their rented room in preparation for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examinations this year.

The thread included their father’s bank account number and donations and support have been coming in to help the family.

Those who want to chip in can do so by banking in to their father’s Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) account at 1212041000051665 under the name of Mohd Fadillah Idris.