224 ‘Ghost Smoke’ candies seized

KOTA KINABALU: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry seized 224 pieces of the controversial “Ghost Smoke” candy worth RM122 from a premises in Petagas yesterday following a statewide crackdown on the confection.

Its Sabah director, Georgie Abas, said the premises is a wholesaler of the ‘Cool Fruit Powder’ candy in Kota Kinabalu and its main suppliers are from Peninsular Malaysia.

“Since the operation began on July 23, 125 premises were inspected. This is the first case in Sabah. The ministry will continue the inspection and need the cooperation of the public in providing information on the sale of the candy,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Georgie said the case would be investigated under Section 5 of the Trade Description Act 2011 and upon conviction, an offender can be fined RM100,000 or jailed no more than three years, or both. For repeat offence, the fine is no more than RM250,000 or imprisonment

of more than five years, or both.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said it did not find any forbidden ingredients in the candy.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye yesterday said there were no forbidden ingredients but the product was seized because the content did not match what was on the label.

He said that the ministry had analysed the candy and all of its ingredients were permitted for consumption.

Dr Lee said the ministry remains firm in its decision to ban the product as it mimics smoking and could encourage children to take up the habit.