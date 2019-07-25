Abd Karim hopes for better air connectivity to S’wak in conjunction with Visit M’sia 2020

KUCHING: Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah hopes that the federal government will improve air connectivity to Sarawak in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2020.

He said the state would surely benefit during the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 if the federal government could help to arrange for flights to Sarawak.

“For the Visit Malaysia Year 2020, we do hope that Sarawak is among the destinations and the federal government will help to arrange for air connectivity (to the state),” he told reporters yesterday.

Earlier, he attended the launching of 13th Asia Pacific Orchid Conference (Apoc 13) at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), representing Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib launched the event.

Abdul Karim also hopes that the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 would include places of interest in the state like Mulu Cave and other tourist destinations during the promotion campaign.

“Being a state in Malaysia, Sarawak will work closely with Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to ensure that the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 is a success,” he pointed out.

He appreciated the initiative of the federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for the logo depicting a hornbill in the promotion for the Visit Malaysia Year 2020.