All RTP school projects in Miri scheduled for completion — Rep

MIRI: Many schools here have benefitted from the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) fund given to all GPS elected representatives in Sarawak.

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting said he is satisfied with all the RTP projects being implemented here, especially at schools, which are all scheduled for completion.

“The funding shows the government’s commitment to help schools and other learning institutions here. All RTP projects involving secondary schools in Miri have been successfully done,” he said after seeing for himself the RM96,200-RTP project at SMK Agama Miri, yesterday.

The allocation is used to upgrade and repair the school’s kitchen, dormitory, hall, principal and senior assistant’s residences, and replacing the fire doors of 32 classrooms.

Ting said the upgrading work on the school using the RTP allocation would ensure that the students enjoy comfortable facilities and a conducive learning environment.

According to its principal, Ahmad Fauzi Yaakob, the 9.5ha school has 763 students, 73 teachers and 15 supporting staff.

Ting also had the opportunity to visit the school’s stingless bee farm before heading to SMK St Joseph to also see for himself the resurfacing of the road to the school using RM80,738.87 of RTP fund.

SMK Agama Parent-Teacher Association chairperson Marini Juraibi was also present.