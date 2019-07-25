Analysts expect strong 2H for Pantech, driven by US shipments

KUCHING: Pantech Group Holdings Bhd (Pantech) is expected to record a strong second half (2H), driven by the restoration of its shipments to US.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (Kenanga Research) noted that despite a possible flattish first quarter of 2020 (1Q20) results at an estimated RM11 million in earnings, it does not anticipate any negative surprises.

“Moving forward, we are expecting stronger performance to kick in the 2H of the year, underpinned by the uplifting of its shipment ban for carbon steel butt-weld pipe fittings to the US last month,” it opined.

To recap, in July 2018, the US’ Department of Commerce (DOC) issued a preliminary affirmative anti-dumping circumvention determination concerning carbon butt-welds fittings from Malaysia and as a result of this, Pantech suspended shipments of its carbon steel butt-weld fittings to the US, leading to less-than-spectacular earnings growth and dividend pay-out in FY19.

However, last month, the DOC overturned this with an issued affirmative determination, which effectively uplifts existing suspension of shipments of its carbon steel butt-weld fittings to the US.

That aside, Kenanga Research also believed Pantech could possibly benefit from a higher local oil and gas upstream capex environment.

“Pantech provides pipes, valves and fittings not only used for the transportation of oil and gas, but also for the engineering and construction phases of offshore fields (such as used as topside structures or jackets), with it being the only locally-owned pipe supplying company under the ‘Petronas Framework Agreement’,” it explained.

All in, Kenanga Research maintained its ‘outperform’ rating on the stock.

“Overall, we believe it is trading at attractive valuations, which have not reflected the upcoming positives. Further upside to our numbers could still come from stronger-than-expected sales from the US,” it added.