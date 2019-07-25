Another stray dog captured at Reservoir Park

KUCHING: Another stray dog was caught at Reservoir Park when it was found inside one of the three traps that was set-up by the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) in designated areas of the park around 8am today.

Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Mayor Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai said so far, two stray dogs have been captured and handed over to to the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department for further action.

“Yesterday, in an operation with the other local councils, we managed to capture one stray dog,” Abang Abdul Wahap said when asked on the update of the operation at the sidelines of the 13th Asia Pacific Orchid Conference at Borneo Convention Centre (BCCK) here today.

He added that the operation in the area will not be conducted on a 24-hour basis as they have already set-up traps in designated areas of the park.

“We have marked and cordoned off these designated areas with metal barricades to ensure that no joggers or visitors will step inside the area,” said Wahap, adding that the council cannot stop the public from using the park by closing it down for the operation.

The area, which have been cordoned off with the metal barricades was also to deter irresponsible individuals from releasing a trapped dog, he said.

“On Tuesday, a trapped dog was released by an unknown individual. For your information, a dog which is trapped and later released may turn aggressive,” he added.

Abang Abdul Wahap said that he does not want a similar incident to happen where a trapped dog is released.