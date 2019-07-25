Appeal for funds to send squash junior to Japan

KUCHING: The Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of SK St Columba Miri is appealing for financial assistance to enable Standard Four pupil Nevellton Jingan Mawan to compete in a junior squash tournament in Japan.

Its chairman Captain Bernard Idit said Nevellton, who is from a humble family background, has the potential to go far in the sport.

The 10-year-old, ranked 31st and 113th among juniors in Malaysia and Asean respectively, needs to compete regularly to climb up the ranking ladder.

“This Iban boy has the potential to be a very good squash player. Let us give him the encouragement and moral support needed for him to succeed,” said Bernard.

He disclosed that Nevellton needs more than RM12,000 to cover travelling expenses to compete in the Japan Junior Open to be held in Yokohoma from Aug 12 to 15.

“He started playing in national-level competitions since he was nine years old. This year, he has improved considerably and he finished fifth in the CMS Squash Circuit held in Kuching in March,” he added.

Those who wish to give financial assistance can contact him at 016-4454854 for more details.