Bumiputera contractors must be prepared for changes – Baru

KUALA LUMPUR: Bumiputera contractors must be more responsive and prepared to face the current environment that is full of changes in order to be on par with other industry players at the ASEAN and global levels, said Works Minister Baru Bian.

They should also continue to work hard, show initiative and compete to seize all the available opportunities, he said.

“Contractors in the country should diversify their activities so as not to depend solely on the construction sector,” he said when officiating at the Malay Contractors Association Malaysia’s (PKMM) 40th annual general meeting here last night.

Apart from construction activities, he suggested that the contractors could also venture into sectors such as agrotechnology, oil and gas as well as information technology and multimedia.

Baru also said that PKMM, as an umbrella organisation serving the interest of members, must also be mindful of changes that are happening and be able to change direction swiftly in mobilising efforts in an organised way, in tandem with the flow of change.

He noted that the country’s economy is improving and infrastructure development activities will rise again through the government’s action and planning. – Bernama