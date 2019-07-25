Clouds of smoke after car catches fire

MIRI: Clouds of smoke billowed over a house at Lorong Interhill 2, Ocean Park here after a car caught fire earlier this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) were alerted immediately after smoke was detected at the house at around 9.24am.

Eight firefighters from Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station with a fire rescue tender (FRT) machinery and one Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle were deployed to the scene.

No injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.

The actual cause of the incident has yet to be determined.