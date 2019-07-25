Customs confirm seizure of 18 luxury vehicles with unpaid tax of over RM8 mln in Kuching, Samarahan

KUCHING: Eighteen vehicles, including supercars and luxury cars with a total unpaid tax value of RM8,150,868 have been seized by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department in the biggest operation of its kind in Sarawak.

Customs deputy director-general (enforcement and compliance) Dato’ Azimah Abdul Hamid told a press conference here that the vehicles, which all had Brunei license plates, were seized here and in Kota Samarahan between July 9 and 12.

She said the market value of the cars was RM4,744,103 once converted from Brunei dollars. The car makes include a Ferrari, Lamborghini and Bentley.

On July 12, photos of the seized vehicles were circulated on social media, with a Facebook page claiming that the raid was conducted at the residences of a few local businessmen and prominent figures in Kuching.

Asked if the cars belonged to any high-profile personalities in the state, she replied: “It’s under investigation. What we can say is that they are expensive vehicles. ‘Faham lah’ (you should know).”

Azimah said 18 Malaysians were arrested and have been released on bail of between RM5,000 and RM10,000 with one surety each. She did not give any details on the individuals.

“These individuals will be investigated under Section 113(1) of the Customs Act 1967 for making incorrect declarations and falsifying documents and Section 135(1)(g) of the Customs Act 1967 for smuggling,” said Azimah.

The operation, which was spearheaded by JKDM together with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), was carried out after a year of monitoring the movements of the vehicles and their owners, she revealed.

She added that under Item 13 of the Customs Duties (Exemption) Order 2017, exemptions of foreign vehicles are only given to foreigners, holders of a Malaysian Permanent Resident (PR) or Malaysians who have a legal work permit in a foreign country.

Under the order, a foreign vehicle she said must exit and re-enter the country every three months.

“For this case, some of the vehicles have not left the country for more than a year,” she added.

Among the indicators that some of the seized cars have not re-entered or driven in Brunei Darussalam she said is due to its tinted windshield and windows which is against the law there.

As the investigation is still in its early stage, Azimah admitted that it would be premature to confirm if the seized vehicles are the work of individuals or a syndicate.

Under Section 113(1) of the Customs Act 1967 for making incorrect declarations and falsifying documents the offender can be fined for not more than RM500,000 or jail of not more than seven years or both.

For smuggling under section 135(1) of the Customs Act 1967, the first time offender can be fine of ten times the value or RM500,000 whichever is higher or a jail sentence of five years or both.

For repeat offenders under the same act, the offender can be fined 20 times the value or RM1 million whichever is higher or a jail sentence of seven years or both.

She further said that JKDM believes that there are more similar vehicles in Sarawak and the public are urged to inform them of these activities by calling them at 1-800-88-8855.

Also present was JKDM state director Dato’ Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha.