Dewan Negara passes Amendment Bill to reduce youth age cap to 30

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth Societies and Youth Development (Amendment) Bill 2019 which seeks to, among others, reduce the age cap for the definition of youth from 40 to 30, was approved by the Senate today.

It was passed in the session chaired by Senate Deputy President Datuk Seri Abd Halim Abd Samad after 14 senators took part in the debate session.

Deputy Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, when tabling the Bill for second reading, said it was aimed at ensuring youth development was in line with the Malaysian Youth Policy as well as existing government policies in strengthening the roles and responsibilities of youth in the country.

“Based on the statistics from the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the number of youths in 2018 is 15.1 million, which is 46.64 per cent of the total population in the country.

“By the year 2030 it is estimated that youths will the majority group who will determine Malaysia’s future leadership,” he said.

The Ammendment Bill approved by the Dewan Rakyat on July 3 also provides for a minimum and maximum age for office-bearers of registered youth societies, which is not less than 18 years and not more than 30 years, as on the date of appointment.

When winding up the debate, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the transition plan on the age cap would only officially begin by the end of December 2021.

“It means that we have another two years. At the same time, if the election of an organisation is held, for example in November 2021, those (over 30 years old) can still play a role in the youth societies until the next election cycle.

“For example if a person is 34 years old in November 2021 and competes in the election and win, the individual will not lose his post and can continue to serve until the next election,” he said.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow. – Bernama