Fatimah: Proposed ‘Golden Card’ for elderly available by early next year if implementation goes smoothly

LUNDU: Citizens aged 60 and above will be eligible for the proposed ‘Golden Card’ that be issued by the Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development soon.

According to its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, the proposal to issue the Golden Card is to safeguard the welfare, interests and well-being of senior citizens in the state.

“We will hold talks with various parties on this card because we do not want it just to be a card, but a card that benefits our senior citizens from various angles. If we get the support for this effort and if there are no obstacles, this card may be available at the end of the year or early next year,” she said when met after officiating at the Community Input Dialogue of Personal Identity and Marriage Identification Documents at the Lundu Community Hall here today.

Fatimah also commented that Sarawak is expected to become a state with significant numbers of those who are aged 65 and above in 2030, with between 15 and 16 per cent of its population coming from that age group.

Hence, she opined that it would be important for the elderly to have a good financial and health insurance for a healthy and productive old age.

Among the benefits enjoyed by the Golden Card holder are clinic or hospital treatments, discounts for flights and public transportation, insurance coverage and other benefits, which will be fine-tuned, Fatimah explained.