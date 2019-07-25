FSI organisations must develop, innovate to adapt with changes

KUALA LUMPUR: In the ever-evolving financial services industry (FSI), FSI organisations must continually develop and implement innovative and effective solutions to stay ahead of the game, Deloitte Malaysia advised.

“In the ever-evolving FSI market, we are faced with disruptive technologies and a more stringent compliance driven ecosystem, leading to an operating environment that is full of unprecedented challenges and complexities.

“To thrive in this space, in my view, tomorrow’s leading FSI organisations must continually develop and implement innovative and effective solutions to stay ahead of the game,” said Deloitte Malaysia managing partner Yee Wing Ping in a statement following the invitation-only Malaysia Financial Services Industry Conference 2019.

The conference, which was co-organised by Deloitte, Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers, Labuan IBFC, Malaysia Investment Banking Association and Life Insurance Association of Malaysia, was attended by over 130 banking, industry, and investment representatives. It covered issues affecting FSI such as conduct risk, portfolio management, cyber security, and tax concerns discussed by both Deloitte and guest speakers. With fintech and insurtech invading the traditional banking model, the conference featuring Deloitte and guest speakers focused on the impact that the technology have on the current and future landscape of the industry.

Stressing on the importance for leaders to map out a strategic plan, Yee said, “As the industry leaders and key stakeholders of the ecosystem work to define their future growth paths, it is pertinent that they excel in these three critical areas: Technology – how we transform from traditional brick and mortar business to fintech-focused business; Compliance – how we ensure the overall business is regulatory and risk compliant; and Talent – how we shape the future workforce with the right skills set befitting the evolving ecosystem.”

Delivering his keynote address at the conference, the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim said that technology and fintech can exist side-by-side with traditional financial institutions.

“I believe banks will continue to play a fundamental role given our significant contributions to the broader economy and the trust we have established with our customers.

“As technology is rapidly changing the banking industry, it is worth remembering that growth and success in the banking 4.0 environment do not solely rely on the advancement of technology, but also on the need for human skills and talent.

“A sustainable pipeline of professional banking talent with the right skills and values consistent with changing market dynamics is critical to remain competitive and relevant for the future of banking. AICB plays a crucial role in this agenda and continues to work with the banking industry to raise the standards of professionalism and competence in bankers,’’ he added.

At the panel session titled ‘Reimagine the Financial Services Industry of 2030’ moderated by Anthony Tai, Financial Services Industry Leader of Deloitte Malaysia, the session deep dived into the challenges faced by the industry in competing technology-backed solutions and in meeting client needs, the current trends adopted by financial institutions, and the outlook and prediction for the sector in the next 10 to 20 years.

Panelists included renowned industry leaders such as Nora Manaf, Group chief Human capital officer of Maybank Group; David Thomas, Group chief risk officer of CIMB Group; Kenny Tan, general manager of Alibaba Cloud Malaysia; Choo Yee Kwan, independent non-executive director of HSBC Malaysia; and Mark O’Dell, chief executive officer of Life Insurance Association of Malaysia.

Also present were representatives and speakers from government agencies, with Ezleezan Othman, head of Indirect Tax of Ministry of Finance and Wan Ramiza Wan Ghazali, head of Special Industry Branch of Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia participating in a breakout thematic session on ‘Tax in FSI’.