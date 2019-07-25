KL Court Complex evacuated over bomb threat, Najib’s trial halted

KUCHING: Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s corruption trial over RM42 million of SRC International’s funds at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex was abruptly halted this afternoon due to a bomb threat.

The Malay Mail reported that the threat was received at 12.30pm, forcing the authorities to immediately evacuate the court complex.

“Sentul district police received a call of the possibility of a bomb placed in the courthouse. Police are currently at the scene,” a police source told the news website.

Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner S. Shanmugamoorthy told reporters later that the Taman Tun Dr Ismail police station received an anonymous phone call from a man at about 11am.

“We couldn’t recognise who he was. He didn’t introduce himself but relayed information, claiming a bomb was in court. That is all,” he said without elaborating further.

He said the police Bomb Disposal Unit and other experts are combing through the court.