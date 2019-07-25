Labuan, Sabah PKR optimistic Anwar can resolve party issue

LABUAN: Labuan and Sabah PKR today expressed support for the party’s top leadership led by president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, saying he can resolve the present party issue.

Simsudin Sidek, information chief of the Sabah PKR Leadership Council, said the tension in the party is only temporary and is being addressed amicably without compromising party unity.

Simsudin, who is also Labuan PKR divisional chief, urged party leaders and members in Sabah and Labuan to rally behind Anwar and avoid further conflict so that the party tension can be resolved sooner.

He also said that there is no question of PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali being expelled from the party because Anwar had publicly stated that he and Azmin are in the same team.

“Anwar has encountered various challenging issues over the past 20 years, and we are optimistic he will resolve the crisis in the party,” he said.

The tension in the party arose following the circulation of a sex video of two men. A former PKR Division youth chief, Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, claimed that he and Azmin were the men in the video. Azmin has denied his involvement in the video.

The police later declared that the video clip is most likely authentic but the identities of the individuals cannot be verified. – Bernama