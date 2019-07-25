Main Sarawak distributor of ‘Ghost Smoke’ candy raided by KPDNHEP

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) have busted the main distributor of Ghost Smoke candy in Sarawak.

KPDNHEP Sarawak enforcement chief Mohd Hanizam Kechek said a raid was carried out at a wholesale outlet in Demak Laut at around 10.30am this morning.

“We believe that we have crippled the distribution of the candy in Sarawak with the raid of this wholesaler,” said Hanizam to a press conference today.

Currently, a total of 110 premises such as sundry shops and supermarkets in Sarawak have been checked in the last three days.

Total candies which were seized totalled 1,128 pieces valued at RM340.

The case will be investigated mainly under Section 5 of the Trade Description Act 2011 for false trade description.

Offender caught selling the candies could be fined RM100,000 or jailed up to three years or both for an “individual company”, whereas a corporate company could be fined up to RM250,000 or face jail terms of up to five years or both.

Despite crippling the main distributor of the candy in Sarawak, enforcement teams will still be on the ground to conduct checks, he added.

“We also believe that this candy was brought in to Sarawak from Peninsular Malaysia,” he added.

He also hopes that members of the public will call the nearest KPDNHEP office submit a report through their E-aduan portal to alert them if they should spot the products for sale.

When asked on the adverse effects of the candy, Hanizam said he would leave it to the right authority to declare if the candy was safe for consumption.

Once chewed, the candy lets one release white smoke from their mouths – an action that authorities say mimics smoking and can lead children to taking on dangerous habits at an early age.