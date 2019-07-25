Man receiving treatment at Sentosa Hospital dies after crashing car into hospital wall

KUCHING: A male patient who was receiving treatment at Sentosa Hospital, here, died from internal injuries after he crashed his car into one of the hospital’s concrete wall at around 1.20pm today.

The deceased was identified as Goh Tai Lee, 76.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the deceased was about to leave the hospital premises after receiving treatment when the accident happened.

He was declared dead by medical personnel from the hospital.

The deceased’s body was handed over to the police for further action.