‘Paid’ public holidays applicable also to private sector employees

KUCHING: The Ministry of Human Resources through Department of Labour Sarawak says any additional holidays gazetted by the government is a ‘paid’ public holiday applicable also to private sector employees.

Employers may also grant their employees any other day as ‘paid’ public holiday in substitution of the additional public holiday.

The coronation of Yang Di-Pertuan Agong XVI on July 30 is declared as additional public holiday under Section 5 of Public Holidays Ordinance [Cap. 8 (1958 Ed.)].

A press statement yesterday said: “Paragraph 104(1)(b) Labour Ordinance (Sarawak Cap. 76) provides that any additional holidays gazetted by the government is a paid public holiday which must also be given to any private sector employees covered under the Ordinance, but employers may grant the employees any other day as paid public holiday in substitution for the additional public holiday.

“However, if the employee is required to work during the day of the substituted public holiday, the employee shall be paid at the rate of public holiday as provided in Labour Ordinance (Sarawak Cap. 76).

Private sector employers must comply with the provisions for employees who are required to work on that day,” the statement added.