Preschoolers shocked by appearance of cobra in class

SIBU: Teachers and preschoolers in a nursery class in Tanjung Kidurong Road, Bintulu were shocked by the presence of a two-meter long cobra in their class toilet at around 9am today.

According to spokesperson of the Civil Defence Force (APM) Bintulu, two personnel were immediately rushed to the school upon receiving the distress call at 9.18am.

“Upon arriving at the location, APM found the snake under one of the tables before slipping into the bottom portion of the refrigerator in the class,” the spokesperson said.

APM personnel then used a snake clamp to remove the poisonous reptile from the fridge, successfully removing it from the premises.

“Fortunately, the snake did not cause any injuries to the preschoolers – thanks to the quick thinking by the teacher to bring the children to a safe spot,” he said.