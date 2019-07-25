Sabah Agriculture Blueprint to be launched next month – Junz

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Agriculture Blueprint is expected to be launched in August this year.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Junz Wong said the blueprint was currently at its final stage, pending approval by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal.

“The blueprint is taking longer than expected.

“But it is at the final stage now and we are waiting for the Chief Minister’s approval.

“Once approved, we will launch the blueprint,” he said when representing Shafie at the inaugural installation ceremony of Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) here on Tuesday.

The event was graced by the Head of State Tun Haji Juhar bin Datuk Haji Mahiruddin and his consort, Toh Puan Hajah Norlidah binti Tan Sri R.M Jasni.

Wong said he would also work closely with SCCC to woo Chinese investors to Sabah.

“We shall explain the blueprint to SCCC so that they could enlighten Chinese investors about the State’s agriculture development agenda.”

Wong said China investors were keen to invest in Sabah, and he believed this was due to the political stability of the State under the leadership of the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Shafie.

“We just focus on building Sabah’s economy for the good of the people.

“That is the reason people look to Sabah as far as investment is concerned.”

With the effort of the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide and SCCC president Datuk Frankie Liew, Wong believed Sabah and China would foster better relations and establish mutually beneficial partnership.