SM All Saints wins Law Olympiad

KOTA KINABALU: SM All Saints won the first and second prizes in the Law Olympiad organised by Help University and Eduquest.

The champion of the competition walked away with RM1,500 in cash prize, the championship trophy, medals and certificates; while the second prize winner received RM750 in cash prize, medals and certificates. The second runner-up was a team from KK High School which won RM500 cash prize, medals and certificates.

According to Loh Kok Cheang, a senior lecturer/director from the Help University, the aim of the competition was to inculcate critical thinking among the students and encourage them to look at law as a career choice.

He said that a total of 18 teams consisting of five members for each team took part in the competition.

“In total, there were 90 participants altogether,” he said.

The competition is open to Form Four to Form Six students.

“The participants selected to take part in the competition were among the best selected (by their respective schools). They are proficient in English, are knowledgeable and are highly confident. They can carry themselves well,” he said.