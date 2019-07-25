Teenager arrested in Serian for allegedly sodomising six-year-old boy

SERIAN: A 14-year-old teenager has been arrested after he allegedly sodomised a six-year-old boy in his village here yesterday morning.

In confirming the arrest, Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said the suspect was a school drop out.

He said in a statement that the victim and the suspect were not related.

The six-year-old boy had allegedly told his mother that he had been sodomised by the teenager after accepted teenager’s invitation to his house at about 10am yesterday morning.

A source said the boy had later told his mother that his anus was painful and he was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for a medical examination.

The case is investigated under Section 377A of the Penal Code for carnal intercourse against the order of nature.