Upcoming NAP a near-term relief for existing national car makers

KUCHING: The upcoming national automotive policy (NAP) is expected to be a near-term relief for existing national car makers, analysts say.

Following an automotive forum featuring Deputy Minister of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry Dr Ong Kian Ming and Malaysian Automotive Association president Datuk Aishah Ahmad, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (MIDF Research) said the new NAP is targeted to be released in September 2019.

The updated policy will focus on three key areas namely Next Generation Vehicles (NXGV), Mobility as a Service (MaaS), and Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) incorporation into automotive manufacturing.

“The upcoming third national car (under the purview of MIGHT) will be incorporated into the new NAP.

“It is initially expected to come out with a prototype and is likely to be focused on EEV and NXGV technologies, while volumes are initially expected to be low – this should provide a temporary relief to the existing national makes which dominate the lowest end (and the highest volume) segment of the market, at least in the near-term.

“The third national car is expected to entail high localisation and will fit into the existing ILP framework – incentives/duty rebates for localised parts which existing players are already enjoying,” it said.

It noted that the new NAP defines NXGVs as vehicles with EEV status and have achieved at least Level 3 Automation which is Conditional Automation (driver is a necessity but is not required to monitor the environment) with a certain timeline targeted to achieve this.

“During the forum, industry players argued that Level 3 automation is perhaps too ambitious a target and that perhaps a Level 2 automation target (Partial Automation – vehicles have combined automated functions but driver must remain engaged with driving task at all times) would be more realistic as players require time to communicate and strategise with their principals,” it added.

The research team also pointed out that the EEV programme is expected to be maintained but with further refinements to the specifications.

“The current EEV parameters specify fuel efficiency (based on vehicle segment) as qualification criteria. We understand that the original proposal included carbon emission as part of the parameters, but this had to be excluded given insufficient infrastructure for carbon assessment. NXGV criteria might possibly be part of the refined parameters, we think,” it added.

As for the end-of-life vehicle (ELV) policy, MIDF Research said that the policy, which was proposed under the previous 2014 NAP, faced backlash among the community, in particular those in the non-urban areas and the B40 segment.

“In place of the ELV Policy, a voluntary vehicle inspection scheme was introduced. Moving this policy a step further, the new NAP might encompass a roadworthiness policy which requires vehicles older than a certain age to undergo annual vehicle inspections to certify its roadworthiness. Puspakom (owned by DRB-Hicom) currently holds the contract with MoT for vehicle inspection until 2024,” it added.

On biofuel policy, MIDF Research said there is the issue of engine compatibility and increased vehicle maintenance for B20 fuel adoption, particularly for commercial vehicles.

“Additionally, the delay in adopting the latest fuel standards such as Euro4M Petrol and Euro 5 Diesel is putting constraints on introduction of latest engine technologies into the country given fuel compatibility issues,” it added.