Young girl left unattended in grandfather’s car dies

LANGKAWI: A young girl has died after she was inadvertently left unattended for about two hours in her grandfather’s car here last Monday, the police said today.

Kedah Police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said the toddler, aged two years and 10 months, had remained in the Perodua Bezza car parked outside the family home in Taman Sungai, Jalan Ayer Hangat, after she had accompanied her grandfather to fetch her elder siblings from their school.

He did not disclose the name of the girl or her 73-year-old grandfather’s.

“The girl, who was in the rear seat with her elder sister and brother, had apparently fallen asleep. When they reached home, the grandfather parked the car and went into the house, thinking that all the children had alighted from the car,” he said in a statement.

He said that about two hours later, the girl’s mother realised that her daughter was not with her siblings and looked for her at the grandfather’s house.

“The mother and grandfather searched all over and found her unconscious in the rear seat of the car which had all the windows shut. The girl did not respond to any prodding and was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead,” he said.

Zainuddin said a preliminary report indicated the cause of death as possible heatstroke.

“The police are investigating the case under Section 31(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides for a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both, upon conviction,” he said.

Zainuddin advised parents and guardians to be more careful with their children to avoid such incidents. – Bernama