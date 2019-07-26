10 illegally-built houses demolished

KOTA KINABALU: Dewan Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu (DBKK) demolished 10 houses that were built illegally at Kuala Manggatal, here yesterday.

DBKK operation chief Alphonsius Open said the operation was carried out after the State Health Department recorded two dengue cases in the area concerned.

Alphonsius said a team from DBKK had earlier gone to the village to clean the area but found it difficult to do so due to the close proximity of the illegally-built houses.

“We have given the residents a two-week notice to warn them of their illegally built homes and another two weeks notice for them to voluntarily pull down their illegal houses.

“As no action was taken by the residents, we have no choice but to demolish the illegal houses,” he said yesterday.

Alphonsius added that the notices had been given to other residents to voluntarily pull down their illegal houses.

“After the notice is up and if the illegal houses have not been pulled down, DBKK enforcement will carry out another operation to demolish the houses,” he warned.