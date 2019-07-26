47 arrested during statewide crackdown on drugs

KUCHING: Padawan police have arrested 47 individuals (45 males and two females) during a statewide crackdown on drugs on July 20 and 21.

Padawan District deputy chief DSP Merbin Lisa in a statement yesterday said one raid was carried out at a housing area in Jalan Penrissen here, which resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old male suspect.

“Police also found 20 ecstacy pills (7.15 grammes), ecstacy powder (100.3 2grammes), Syabu (0.45 grammes), Erimin pill (0.46 grammes), and Ketamine powder (1.23 grammes), with a market value of RM11,365,” he said.

Also seized was a motorcycle worth about RM6,000 from the suspect.

The case would be investigated under Sections 39B, 39A and 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs ACt 1952.

“The suspect is currently being remand until July 28,” Merbin added.

An earlier drug test also showed the suspect tested positive for Amphetamine and Methamphetamine.

Meanwhile, during the operation, six cases were classified under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 with the arrest of the nine male suspects aged between 21 and 45 years old.

“A total of 5.73 grammes of drugs worth RM859.50 were also seized from the suspects,” he added.

Thirty-sevensuspects who tested positive for various drugs including Methamphetamine, Amphetamine and Tetrahydoconnabinol were also arrested.

Their urine samples were also sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for further clinical tests.

“If the urine samples are positive, the suspects will be charged in court soon,” he added.