Checks by ministry finds no ‘Ghost Smoke’ candy in Bintulu

BINTULU: Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Bintulu has conducted checks at 56 premises here in connection with the sale of ‘Ghost Smoke’ candy.

Its chief Salihin Den said the inspection carried out at wholesale and retail outlets since July 23 together with Bintulu Health Office found no sale of Ghost Smoke candy in Bintulu and his office has yet to receive any complaint from the public.

However he reminded wholesalers and retailers here not to sell Ghost Smoke candy in their premises or face stern action under the Trade Description Act 2011 which carries a fine up to RM100,000 or jail up to three years or both, for individual, and for companies a fine up to RM250,000, upon conviction.

“KPDNHEP will continue monitoring this issue closely and I urge the public to provide information on the sale of the Ghost Smoke candy if they come across such candy being sold in the market,” said Salihin to reporters yesterday.