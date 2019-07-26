Christina welcomes China group’s interest to invest in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew has given her blessing to the intention of a China-based property developer-investor group to invest in Sabah.

She gave the nod during a courtesy call by a delegation from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Big Bay Area Property Youth Entrepreneurs Association, led by the President of Asia Pacific TOP Excellence Brand Committee, International Excellence Entrepreneurs Association, Dato’ Prof Dr Albert Tan.

“Sabah is an investor-friendly state and provides a conducive environment for business, trade and investment. The government is opening the door of opportunity to any individual or company interested to establish their presence here,” she said.

The President brought the group to see Liew, who is also Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, coordinated by Sabah’s Y.C. Chong who is the Asia Pacific International Excellence Entrepreneurs Association’s Vice-President for Malaysia.

Prof Dr Tan described Liew as a proactive Tourism Minister who went all out to promote Sabah domestically and internationally.

“We admire her. We read that under her leadership, there are improvements in the tourism sector.”

Briefing the Minister, he said the property developer-investor Group from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Property Youth Entrepreneurs Association is keen to build a theatre in Sabah for cultural performances and more importantly, to showcase stories of historic Sabah.

“For the purpose, we are looking for a suitable piece of land and have identified a few potential sites.”

According to Prof Dr Tan, the developer-investor group is looking at a structure that resembles “Encore Melaka”, a world-class, state-of-the-art performing arts theatre in Melaka.

“It will be a modern hi-tech building with special visual and light effects, among other sophisticated features. We can call it ‘Impressive Sabah’ or ‘Dynamic Sabah’. It’s up to the Minister,” he suggested.

In response, Liew said her Ministry welcomes any investment plan that will ultimately be a tourist draw and put Sabah on the cultural map.

The delegation included developers Tony Yan (Chairman of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Big Bay Area Property Youth Entrepreneurs Association) and Liao Zhuo Yong as well as President of the Guangzhou Artistes Association, Justin Liao who is a potential investor. Guangzhou is the capital of Guangdong Province in southeast China.

To mark the group’s courtesy call, singer-turned developer Justin presented his latest solo album to Liew. Named “Love’s Pain”, it consists of 11 Mandarin numbers and one Hokkien number.

He was a well-known vocalist back home and had a huge following.

Also present were the Chairman of Sabah Tourism Board (STB), Ken Pan Ying On, Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment, William Baya, STB General Manager Noredah Othman, Marketing Manager Ebony Loong, President of Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (SATTA), Datuk Seri Winston Liaw, and Director of 1 Island KK Sdn Bhd, Albert Lim.