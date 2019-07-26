Dept repairing water pipe burst at Jalan Penampang – director

Friday, July 26
The Perodua Myvi car that gets stuck in the sinkhole caused by a burst pipe at Jalan Penampang.

PENAMPANG: An underground water pipe burst along Jalan Penampang, near the Dongonggon roundabout, has caused water supply interruption to nearly 50 residential around Penampang area.

The 6am incident also caused a sinkhole where a Perodua Myvi car got stuck, but no untoward incident was however reported.

Sabah Water Department director Amarjit Singh said efforts to repair the burst pipe was underway.

“Repairs have been carried out since 7.30am (yesterday).

Repair works being carried out on the burst pipe near the Dongonggon roundabout.

“The Moyong Water Treatment Plant has to closed temporarily to enable repairs to be carried out,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Further inquiries can be channelled through the department’s hotline at at 088-326 888.

