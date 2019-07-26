Dept repairing water pipe burst at Jalan Penampang – director

PENAMPANG: An underground water pipe burst along Jalan Penampang, near the Dongonggon roundabout, has caused water supply interruption to nearly 50 residential around Penampang area.

The 6am incident also caused a sinkhole where a Perodua Myvi car got stuck, but no untoward incident was however reported.

Sabah Water Department director Amarjit Singh said efforts to repair the burst pipe was underway.

“Repairs have been carried out since 7.30am (yesterday).

“The Moyong Water Treatment Plant has to closed temporarily to enable repairs to be carried out,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Further inquiries can be channelled through the department’s hotline at at 088-326 888.