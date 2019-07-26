Dog captured at Reservoir Park tested positive for rabies, says Uggah

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has confirmed that one of four dogs caught at Reservoir Park here had tested positive for rabies.

He also told a press conference today that seven people, including a five-year-old boy, were bitten by stray dogs at the popular recreation ground earlier this week.

He also revealed that one of the dogs which was successfully trapped during an operation to capture the strays at the park on Wednesday was released without the knowledge of the authorities.

“It is sad that one trapped dog was set free by some people,” said Uggah.

The operation was initiated after local authorities received reports regarding several people who were bitten by a stray dog while jogging at the park.

The park has since been closed as dog catchers attempt to trap and capture the strays.

Uggah said today that the committee was proposing a special operation to remove stray dogs in public places.

He conceded that the dog attack at Reservoir Park was unexpected.

“This is really shocking to us as our previous anti-rabies operation had included the place. Obviously the stray dogs are still there,” he said.

“As such the State Disaster Management Committee has made this proposal in addition to the current statewide integrated anti-rabies operation.

“I would like the police to identify more such public places not only in Kuching but other big towns for our action,” he said.

“The strays are now becoming a serious threat. For information, some 300 dog bite cases have been recorded statewide each week,” he said.

Meanwhile, today’s meeting was to co-ordinate the 5th Phase of the integrated anti-rabies operation to be carried out in Sri Aman, Lubok Antu and Betong Districts from July 31 to Aug 3 soon.

Also present were State Veterinary Services Director Dr Adrain Susin and state Security and Enforcement Unit Director Dato Dr Chai Khin Chung.