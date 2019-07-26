Father of mall blast victim overcome with emotion after receiving keys to new home (Video)

KUCHING: An act of kindness which transcends politics, race and religion has enabled Tchee Foh Hin, 66, to officially own a new place to call home.

Tchee, the father of one of the victims who died in the CityOne Megamall gas explosion in December last year, received his new house keys from Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen in a simple ceremony today.

“This (home) is a joint effort involving allocations from MPs, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the private sector and kindhearted individuals who donated materials and money for the construction of the house,” Chong told reporters.

He also thanked the Sarawak government for allocating the 430-cubic metre plot of land at Lorong 10A, Stampin Resettlement Scheme to construct the house on Jan 30 this year.

The construction of the house began in February and took four months to be fully completed.

“I am glad to see this house is ready and that he (Tchee) can move in and can live in a better environment. However, nothing can compensate for the tragic loss of his son (Tchee Kian Jong, 24) in the incident,” said Chong, who is also Stampin MP.

Also present at the handing over of the house key was Bomba state director Khirudin Drahman who said their participation in the construction of the house was part of their corporate social responsibility.

“We are always with the community and we (Bomba) will continue to help those who are in need,” said Khirudin.

The completion of the house also reflects the spirit of the community in Sarawak, where help is given to anyone regardless of who they are, he added.

Tchee, who was visibly overcome with emotion when viewing his new abode, expressed his gratitude to all who made it possible.

“If I could walk, I would walk and jump around in joy,” said Tchee, who is wheelchair-bound.

He previously lived in a dilapidated wooden house at Stampin Resettlement Area in Kampung Stutong Baharu, and was unable to build a new one as the land on which the house stood did not belong to him.

The Dec 4, 2018 explosion at CityONE Megamall claimed three lives including that of Tchee Kian Jong and caused injuries to more than 40 people.

The other two victims who died were Ching Hsien Loong from Butterworth, Penang and a local, O Kui Kim.