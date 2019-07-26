Granting of citizenship a complex issue — Fatimah

LUNDU: Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah says that statistical sharings about citizenship for Sarawakians illustrate the complexity of issues related to self-documentation problems in Sarawak.

One of the examples she highlighted when addressing a community dialogue on ‘Problem of Unidentified Marriages and Marriage Documents here yesterday, was the presence of 766 students in Sarawak as of May this year, who still had no proper identification documents to prove their citizenship.

“In the years between 2000 and 2007 there were 10,811 children 12 years and above who have not applied for their identity cards.

“A total of 6,289 applications were received in Sarawak between 2009 and April this year, and from the number 1,097 applications were approved, 2,269 applications rejected, and 2,437 applications still pending.”

She added that among the initiatives made by the government was the establishment of a Citizenship Special Committee on August 23, 2016.

The committee is responsible for screening and reviewing applications before submitting them to the Ministry of Home Affairs, and making recommendations whether or not the application is supported.

“The Special Committee has met 23 times as of June this year, and 723 applications have been received. For applications under Article 15A, the applicants must be under 21 years old with one of the parents or guardians a Malaysian citizen,” she said.

Through this committee, Fatimah said there were issues that had been dentified as major causes of problems associated with citizenship status.