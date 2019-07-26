‘Handover of full power of prosecution to MACC still being studied’

KUALA LUMPUR: The need to amend the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 so that the prosecution’s authority over corruption cases is handed over to the commission, is still under review, the Dewan Negara was told yesterday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said so far the power of the independent body was only to investigate, and then prosecution was handed over to the Attorney-General.

“This is the process in the country ever since independence.

“The Attorney-General has a complete structure, it has sufficient deputy public prosecutors to charge all criminal cases including corruption cases,” he said at the Question and Answer Session at the Dewan Negara.

He said this in reply to the question of Senator Datuk Theodore Douglas Lind who wanted to know whether the government had planned to amend Section 58 of the 2009 MACC Act so that the full powers currently granted to the prosecutor to make all decisions in the prosecution of corruption cases, be handed over to the MACC. — Bernama