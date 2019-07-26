Miri fighters to test their mettle at muay thai c’ship

MIRI: Miri is banking on three local fighters from the Warmonger Training Academy here to shine at Bau Muay Thai Championship, a national level competition to be held in Bau, Kuching this weekend.

The trio of Nathaniel Lakai, Fadzly Nadzier and Emillia Rayner are title winning fighters at regional and national level events.

Nathaniel is the 2018 MIMMA lightweight champion, who recently won the MMA bout in the Philippines.

Fadzly clinched the professional K1 kickboxing 56kg title at the second regional Amateur Boxing and Kickboxing Tournament in March at Jerudong Park Amphitheatre, Brunei.

The sole lady fighter, Emillia was champion in the Ultimate Beatdown 28 – 52kg Female MMA fight in May last year.

“With their good track records and with all the fighters finishing their three-month training camp this week, we hope they could bring home gold in the three divisions for Miri,” said coach Gavin Ghia Mattu.

Gavin, who is one of the owners of Warmonger Gym said Nathaniel would be fighting in the (75kg) – SemiPro fight, Emillia in the (56kg) – semipro fight while Fadzly in the (60kg) pro fight.

A total of 66 fighters nationwide will be competing in 33 fights showcasing amateur, semi pro and professional fights.

The annual championship is organised by Bau Muaythai Club and supported by Persatuan Muaythai Sarawak.