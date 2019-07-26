MPB halts pepper purchase from July 26 to Aug 8 to cope with insufficient storage

KUCHING: Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB) will temporarily stop purchasing pepper effective today (July 26) until Aug 8 despite the pepper harvesting season being at its height now.

In a statement, MPB said that unfortunately all its warehouses nationwide are currently full of pepper stock with insufficient storage space to store any new purchases.

“MPB staff is also currently running the processing facilities at maximum output with extra shifts to digest and regulate the massive stocks we receive. In view of the above scenario, MPB has no other choice but to temporarily stop purchasing pepper for 1 to 2 weeks, with effect from July 26.

“MPB urges all pepper farmers to understand and stay calm as MPB is trying its best to process all the received stocks before it can be released and circulated to the market for sale.

“However, we will resume buying again on Aug 8 at the same prices we last bought,” said the statement.

MPB also said it acknowledged that pepper farms are currently at the height of its harvesting season, which is always a good sign for the national pepper industry.

It explained that MPB, the pepper governing agency, has been actively buying pepper directly from farmers daily.

“At the current market rate, MPB is buying Black Grade 1 @ RM8.90 /kg, White Grade 1 @ RM15.60 /kg, LBE Black Special @ RM9.80 /kg, LBE White FAQ @ RM16.20 /kg, and LBE Creamy White Pepper @ RM19.90 /kg,” it added.