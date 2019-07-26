Older generations told to influence youths to appreciate local cultures, values

SIBU: There is a pressing need to instil in youths the sense of appreciation for the values and cultures in Malaysia, the older generation were told.

Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs Abdullah Saidol said they have to help check the influence of negative cultures on the youth, which they could pick up through social media.

He gave this advice when speaking Wednesday night at the closing of the Malay/Melanau Pavilion at the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) at Sibu Town Square.

“Times have changed and there are many outside cultures that have been adopted by the youth.

“However, we should never forget our roots and I hope that the older generation can work with the youths to preserve Malaysian cultures and good values,” he said.

He mentioned that Sarawak is the most plural state in Malaysia and every Sarawakian must be proud of the rich and colourful cultures and traditions in the state.

The Semop assemblyman also said that Sarawak is the most united state with people very willing to tolerate differences.

“So avoid all those negative cultures that cause us to be prejudiced and inclined towards slandering others,” he said, adding that everyone must be proud to be Sarawakian and work towards protecting the rights of the state.

Also present at the event were Sibu Resident Charles Siaw and the event organising chairman Ibrahim Laili.