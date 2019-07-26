Over RM290 mln used to repair, maintain roads in Sarawak

SIBU: The federal government has given over RM290 million for the repair and maintenance of roads in Sarawak as of April 30 this year.

This was revealed to Sibu MP Oscar Ling when he made a written enquiry during the second parliamentary sitting that ended on July 18.

Ling, who is also DAP Sarawak committee member, had asked how the fund was distributed in Sarawak and Sabah.

In a written reply, the federal government said the grant was made under Section 109(1)(b) of the Federal Constitution to help the state government in infrastructure building.

It added it was the prerogative of the state government to decide how to use the fund.

However, the federal government requires the state government to use at least 15 per cent or RM15 million of the fund to build roads, bridges and drains in a year.

Last year, the state government used over RM800 million for the purpose.

It said Sarawak and Sabah received the most among states in Malaysia for infrastructure building.